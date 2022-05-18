Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 2,066,179 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 8.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,431,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after acquiring an additional 144,377 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. 7,671,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

