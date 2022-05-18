Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $78,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, reaching $106.63. 2,118,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,039. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80.

