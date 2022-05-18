Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $375.17 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,398 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 20.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $375,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 532,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

