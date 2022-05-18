Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. 812,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

