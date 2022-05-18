Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 248,473 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,244,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $259,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 2,686,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

