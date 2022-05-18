Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 3,816 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 127,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,070. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $44.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

