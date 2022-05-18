Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of PG stock traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,611,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,831. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.