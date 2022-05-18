Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 52,572 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Netflix worth $1,276,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $307,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 92.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 263.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 61.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $13.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.19. 9,637,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,498,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.79. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

