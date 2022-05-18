Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,683,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,978 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of PayPal worth $1,071,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,937,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.93.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

