Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,181,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,986,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,757. The company has a market capitalization of $269.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

