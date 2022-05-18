Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,339,781 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $818,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. 6,093,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,050,461. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.