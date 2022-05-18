Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,194,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 221,433 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Broadcom worth $2,790,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $37.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $570.57. 3,497,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,814. The business’s fifty day moving average is $594.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.70 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

