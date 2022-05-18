Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Billion Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,342,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $10.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.05. 3,945,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

