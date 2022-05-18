Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Chevron worth $1,702,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,901,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,478,000 after buying an additional 415,979 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Chevron by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 35,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 72,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.06. 12,972,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,299,552. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.94. The company has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

