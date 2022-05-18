Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,878,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 234,924 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,140,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.99. 8,710,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,893,099. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $380.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

