Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 88,788 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,365,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,788 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of QUALCOMM worth $981,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $9.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.45. 11,981,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,373,261. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

