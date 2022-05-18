Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Walmart worth $1,533,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,647,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,185. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.53 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.66.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

