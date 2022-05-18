Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,621 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Accenture worth $1,778,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $16.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,504. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $272.42 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

