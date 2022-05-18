China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CLPXY traded up 0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,549. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of 12.95 and a twelve month high of 24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 20.67.

Separately, Citigroup raised China Longyuan Power Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

