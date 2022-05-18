Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.67 Million

Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will announce $320.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.36 million and the highest is $333.52 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $278.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

NYSE:CHH traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.68. 319,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average of $143.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

