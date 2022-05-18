Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

OTCMKTS CPXGF traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

