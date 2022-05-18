Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FMR LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCH opened at $163.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.19%.

Arch Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.