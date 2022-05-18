Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,183 shares of company stock worth $401,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.