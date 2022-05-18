Citigroup Inc. Has $16.68 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,156 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $16,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,420 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 312,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,608,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 830,788 shares during the last quarter.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

NYSE TME opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

