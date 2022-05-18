Citigroup Inc. Has $17.63 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 106,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

