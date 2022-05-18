Citigroup Inc. Purchases 100,251 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,251 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $19,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in International Paper by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in International Paper by 125.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 557,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 309,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 19.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 295.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Shares of IP opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

