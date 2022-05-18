Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,609 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $197.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.90 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.59.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

