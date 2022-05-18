Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($68.75) to €61.00 ($63.54) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($88.44) to €83.40 ($86.88) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($63.54) to €57.00 ($59.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

