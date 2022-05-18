Citigroup Inc. Sells 37,252 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,252 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Leidos worth $19,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,435. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.