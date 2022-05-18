Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

Shares of CHTR opened at $472.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

