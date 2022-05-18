Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $582,000 Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

ORA opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

