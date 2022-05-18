Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 412,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $104,806,000 after acquiring an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 96,150.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,277,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,121,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.64 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.15, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

