Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $811,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

