Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 315 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Southern were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,743,000 after purchasing an additional 258,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

