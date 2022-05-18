Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $482.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.