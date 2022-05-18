Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,202 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in BCE were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in BCE by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in BCE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in BCE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

