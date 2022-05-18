Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,682,000 after acquiring an additional 320,114 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,641,000 after acquiring an additional 129,742 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 617,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,747,000 after purchasing an additional 122,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $178.15 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.51.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

