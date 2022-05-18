Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Announces Earnings Results

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clear Secure updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Clear Secure stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,033. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -52.08. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,990,637.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,476,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,504,616.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,074,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,498.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clear Secure by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

