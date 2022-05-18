ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

