Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

CWAN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 247,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

