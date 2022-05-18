Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GLV stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

