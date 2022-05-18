Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of GLV stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $12.15.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
