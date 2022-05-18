CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $254.75 Average PT from Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.85.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.27. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.