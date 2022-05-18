Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $189.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth $96,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

