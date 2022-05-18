Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to report $277.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.56 million and the highest is $279.92 million. Cognex reported sales of $269.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $47.92. 20,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,682. Cognex has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.