Cognex Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Cognex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

