Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.