CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CohBar by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CohBar in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CohBar by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

