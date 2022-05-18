Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.27

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 31064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

