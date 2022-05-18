Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,597. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

