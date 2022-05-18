Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,038.00.

Several research firms have commented on CLPBY. DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CLPBY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 147,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

